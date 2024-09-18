Loyalty Credit Union set to host free financial education event for Leon County students

Loyalty Credit Union will hosts it's first financial education event for the students of Leon County.

Students will cover to topics of how to write a check, budgeting assets and how to balance a check book.

Watch the video to hear from the company's Director of Community Development regarding why they're focusing on the youth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teaching students' financial literacy in our Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

That's the goal of Loyalty Credit Union as the weekend approaches.

On Saturday the organization will host a free financial education event.

Community Development Director, Terrance Barber shares how this initiative will help out our youth in the long run.

"Financial education has to be one the most foundational components in order to empower communities, neighbors and entire cities. Why not start with the youth?" said Barber.

The credit union's financial education event will be held September 21st at the Leroy Collins Library.

Festivities start at 2:30 pm and parents are encouraged to attend.

