LOOK HERE: SW neighbors recall moments in Fridays storm and what's next in recovery

Neighbors tell me it's a long road to getting back to normal.

While in the Mabry Manor neighborhood there were multiple crews working to get things back on track, including crews from Florida Baptist Disaster Relief.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I have to thank the Lord because he spared me."

"Right now… we are in a storm!"

Timothy Bobo & Robert Beverly have something in common.

Not only are they next door neighbors, but they were both in similar spots when Friday's storms rolled through. and it wasn't home.

"We were in North Carolina getting ready to go to my nieces' graduation."

"I was out of town in Mexico at my son's graduation."

They both were on the road heading to separate graduations for their families… that's when they got the call.

"Neighbor called and said that they think a tree or something in the house or whatever."

Timothy says even the call didn't make him realize the severity of the situation. only when he saw it firsthand, that's when reality set in.

"We found trees in the backyard that fell on houses. it was just chaos!"

The same goes for Robert.

"Numerous people started to call me, informing me and stuff. I'm like this has got to be real serious. what am I going to do now?"

Now, neighbors like Robert tells me the effort for recovery starts now.

"This time. We need to come together and help each other. We are in a crisis together!"

I asked Timothy what exactly recovery has looked like for neighbors living here.

"First and foremost, a lot of us are going to neighbors' houses, the elderly's; this is a little community that we will help out whoever we can."

Getting rid of the damage is what many neighbors want in this area. I asked the two neighbors how long they think it'll take for things to go back to normal and what will it take.

"This here tops the cake when it comes down to devastation; I want to get rid of this as soon as possible!"

"It's time to put in some work!"