Local pastor looks to reduce recidivism rate in Big Bend with program

A local pastor in Southwest Tallahassee is trying to help reduce the recidivism rate in the city. His church launched a program to help those re-entering society earn jobs.

In Florida, the recidivism rate is about 25% within 3 years of a state prisoner's release. That's according to a report from the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Watch the video above to hear from Pastor Gregory James and what pushed him to join the effort.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It has now become the drum beat that I'm playing to, engage returning citizens in the employment field," said Pastor James.

Pastor Gregory James is no stranger to the topic of recidivism. I interviewed him before about the Leon County Sheriff's Office's recidivism program just one year ago.

Now, Pastor James and Life Church International Center has a project of his own called the Joseph Project. It's an "ex-offender empowerment initiative."

Looking at the numbers— in Florida, the recidivism rate is about 25% within 3 years of a state prisoner's release according to the Florida Sheriffs Association.

"It's easy to celebrate men who score touchdowns," said James. "It's easy to celebrate the guy who scores the winning free throw at the NBA games, but very seldom do we honor men who come back into our community and do well."

Pastor James says this Sunday over 10 men will be recognized and receive plaques for gaining skillful employment through the Joseph Project. The skilled labor includes plumbing, construction, and more.

James says Florida Senate Bill 472, requiring the Correctional Education Program, pushed him to help people being released from correctional facilities.

"If it's a hundred doors they knock on and all the doors closed before them, eventually they're going to recidivate," said James. "So, we're trying to let that first knock be opening that leads them to a bright future."

The ceremony for the men will start at 9:50 Sunday morning and end at 11:30 a.m.

The event will also bring together community leaders, businesses representatives, and advocates for criminal justice reform.

