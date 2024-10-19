Tallahassee Urban League rallies neighbors with voting march

The Tallahassee Urban League brought community members together for a march and rally Friday, to encourage more people to vote.

Early voting in most Big Bend counties begins on Monday, October 21st.

Watch the video to hear from Urban League leaders about the issues they hope will bring more people out to vote.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A march for voter empowerment in Southwest Tallahassee.

I'm Terry Gilliam your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

The message local leaders are spreading to neighbors is that their vote counts.

Early voting begins in Florida on Monday.

We are just 17 days away from the general election.

With the clock winding down, local leaders are spreading the word on why voting matters and others should exercise that right.

According to the Leon County supervisor of elections, there are more than 195 thousand active eligible voters.

Groups are hoping that number translates to people casting their vote.

Here in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot neighbors participated in a rally and march for a voter validation drive hosted by the Tallahassee Urban League.

Tallahassee Urban League President and CEO, Curtis Taylor, Tells us how important events like this are to his community and beyond.

"This election is so critical because everything is on the line. Our voting rights, civil rights, women's rights, social security, Medicare, everything is on the line and so that's why it's important that we get the word out.

More people across our neighborhoods are getting ready to vote including those in Gadsden County.