Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death; see what happened

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning at approximately 2:43 a.m., a 43-year-old woman was brought into the Leon County Detention Facility by the arresting agency, after being medically cleared by a local hospital.

LCSO said the woman was arrested on outstanding warrants for Inhaling/Ingesting a Harmful Substance and four (4) Failure to Appear for Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.

The sheriff's office added that due to the inmate making threatening statements to harm herself, she was placed under direct observation. At approximately 6:49 a.m., a Correctional Officer observed the inmate lie down on the floor inside the cell. LCSO said then, at 6:51a.m., the Correctional Officer entered the cell to check on the inmate and it was observed that she was unresponsive. Lifesaving measures began immediately and were performed until EMS arrived. LCSO said a pulse was established, and the inmate was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office is following standard protocol for an in-custody death by investigating. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.