Leon County nears end of tornado debris pickup

The county has collected more than 5,400 loads of debris, measuring to more than 270,000 cubic yards, and have been collecting to ensure total cleanup.

Only vegetative disaster storm debris will be collected in this sweep that begins Monday.

Six weeks since those May 10th tornadoes ripped through my neighborhood, debris is still piling up.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm checking with one neighborhood working to move forward as Leon County gets ready for its final stage of debris removal.

"I couldn't believe it happened because I was asleep. When I woke up that morning everything was torn up; oh, my lord!"

Norma and Charles Crawford have many storms hit their area, but none like the tornadoes that hit six weeks ago.

I asked if they ever imagined the aftermath that occurred, Norma tells me.

"No, not me. No, no!"

Shot of pile: Piles of debris from the May 10th tornadoes sit curbside in neighborhoods across Southwest Tallahassee.

This is just part of the damage from the storm. Now Leon County announced Friday that they'll begin the final pass for Vegetative Debris Collection on Monday June 24th.

So far, the county has collected more than 5,400 loads of debris, measuring to more than 270,000 cubic yards. They've been collecting since the storm to ensure total cleanup.

Total cleanup is what neighbors here are hoping for.

"It was just a mess. I just hope they clean it all up!"

I asked Norma and Charles if they see the neighborhood officially back to normal after Leon County completes their final pass.

"I do!"

"I hope so!"

The county says that only vegetative disaster storm debris will be collected, and to be careful and safe when moving large, bulky storm-related debris to your curb. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.