Learning financial responsibility under one roof

Just 33% of adults worldwide are financially literate… that’s according to the Global Financial Literacy excellence center.

I checked the numbers… according to the Global Financial Literacy excellence center, 3.5 billion adults globally lack an understanding of basic financial concepts…

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“Better late than never, but never late is better…”

That’s NFL defensive end, Demarcus Walker… you at home may remember him from his playing days at Florida State University….

He knows about the importance of financial responsibility…

“We’re all taught to save, which is the best thing to do. Once you get paid out it in a savings account, but also learn the cash flow…”

Saturday the former Seminole made his way back to the capital city to be a guest speaker for the Touchdown for Education event on Famu’s campus…

While there, I caught up with him to ask what he’s seen in his experience with money, and how young people in attendance can score knowledge…

“A lot of people can be more informed, if you can take a step and actually learn to make your money work for you, you’ll evolve with time.”

That’s a statistic that Famu Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. William Hudson, wants young students to see and understand…

“I talk to students frequently about quote unquote habits that they have, purchasing items that they may not need, but also investing money… I hope they leave with thinking about their future…”

As for Walker, he tells me the key to being financially responsible is…

“Always be willing to learn… keep evolving because the youth is always going to be the future, and that’s one thing I want them to take away…”