LCSO: Two women arrested on human trafficking charges in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two women have been charged with human trafficking following an investigation at a Tallahassee massage parlor.

Leon County deputies say a New York woman responded to a "WeChat" advertisement for a massage position in Tallahassee. The advertisement read in part: "North Florida is hiring female masseuses under 50 years old for a monthly salary of approximately $2.5...Video interview required. Must be a massage therapist. Our clients here really want a good massage."

According to court records, the victim flew to Tallahassee on Sunday, under the impression she would be giving facials and massages. Records show she was picked up by a person from the airport, identified as the "boss," Lianqing Mo.

The arrest affidavit shows she was taken to a business, and was not permitted to leave, and was told she would be required to perform sexual acts. The victim says a woman, identified as Young Feng Jiang, slept in the same room on massage tables and monitored her movements.

Over a three-day period, the victim said she earned $1,700, but all of that money was taken from her by Mo and was never paid, but she secretly kept the tips. On Wednesday, an argument began when the victim told Mo and Jiang she refused to perform sexual acts for money. Records show Jiang struck her several times. Deputies responded to the massage parlor at the 4600 block of North Monroe Street. Mo and Jiang were charged with human trafficking. Jiang was also charged with simple battery.

