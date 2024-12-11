LCSO continues the effort to enhance public safety with survey

The Sheriff's office is asking for more feedback from the community in a separate survey to help shape their 2025-2027 Strategic Plan.

The survey is meant to help community engagement, it's also part of their accreditation.

The Leon County Sheriff's office is putting forth efforts to engage with community.

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Now they're continuing that effort by asking neighbors for feedback to help shape a safer community.

"We would like to know our law enforcement officers. They [offer] protection."

Anita Derrick is a South side neighbor. I've talked to her before, but this time it was about positive interactions between law enforcement and neighbors..

"It makes you feel safer."

I've already told you about the efforts LCSO is doing to enhance trust in the community.

It started with the De-escalation tracking project, an initiative that has never been measured before by law enforcement.

In that tracking study it found that 97% of citizen interactions were characterized as calm and cooperative. Only 2% of interactions were classified as agitated or uncooperative, and only 1% of incidents resulted in a safe arrest.

But now the Sheriff's office is asking for more feedback from the community in a separate survey to help shape their 2025-2027 Strategic Plan.

I've talked to Sheriff Walt McNeil before about how community feedback could help with public safety in the future.

"We think it's so important to send a message to our community that's we're completely open, we're transparent with everything we do and it's another aspect of that by which we can communicate our openness to the community. As we always talk about, we have to be all in."

While this survey is meant to help community engagement, it's also part of their accreditation. The feedback survey will be accepted through December 13th.

"We want to feel protected."

Sheriff McNeil has also said that feedback and interactions between officers and neighbors are going to be professional and positive. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.