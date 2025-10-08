SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kids INC of the Big Bend encourages youth literacy through their "Thanks for Reading" initiative.



October is National Book Month.

Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend continues their week-long "Thanks For Reading" initiative.

Volunteers are reading to children ages 3 and under to help spark their imagination and love for books.

It's part of the "Thanks for Reading" initiative at Kids Incorporated of the Big Bend on Laura Lee Avenue.

Neighbors and community leaders are spending 20 to 30 minutes reading to these young children.

"We feel as though literacy is one of those most important things you can possibly do for a child between the ages of 0 and 3 because by the time they get to kindergarten, they will be ready to read."

"Thanks for Reading" will continue through Friday at four locations in Tallahassee, Madison, and Monticello. You can find the addresses of those locations here.

