Issues Southwest Tallahassee neighbors are considering ahead of City Commissioner Seat 2 runoff

Some Tallahassee voters choose between incumbent City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and former Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson

They're in a runoff for the Seat 2 position

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson face off in November.

Theyr'e in a runoff for City Commission Seat 2.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I spent the day asking Southwest neighbors' what issues they'll focus on for this local election.

"My neighborhood seems to be the first to go out and the last to come back on."

Stable electricity is one issue Beatrice Wimbley told me comes to mind. She has lived in Southwest Tallahassee for 32 years. I asked her why this local election race is important to her.

"I don't think things can get done unless you vote. a lot of people may feel voting doesn't help, but I was taught that it did because I'm old school."

Four candidates ran for City Commission Seat 2 in the primary. Now down to two.

Those names include Current City Commissioner Curtis Richardson and former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy Inman-Johnson.

Some issues that concern neighbors like Wimbley include housing and access to law enforcement. She says she hopes whoever is elected could help her neighborhood see changes.

"If they can do small things that makes the neighborhood better, like when we call the police; can they come. Not take tomorrow to come."

Commissioner Richardson was in the running to keep his seat in the August 20th primary. He got 44% of the vote. Inman-Johnson came in ahead at 47%. Now voters go to the polls again to see who serves in the future.

I asked another neighbor about this runoff.

"These elections are very important. All things start local, any issue that you can think of your local officials have control over it."

Serenity Williams is president of Tallahassee Young Democrats. She tells me that neighbors should focus on whatever local issues could affect them personally.

"If anybody around feels like they're not sure if they want to vote in this election, really dig deep into what is concerning them right now."

While it remains a tight race, Southwest neighbors say their focus is simple.

"Whoever gets in that seat, I hope they understand we're not asking for a lot. We're just asking for what is right."

In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.