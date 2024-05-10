"I just heard a great boom" - Neighbors survive tornado-warned storm in Southwest Tallahassee

Tallahassee Police had to shut down some roads in this neighborhood due to trees blocking neighborhood entrance ways.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors about their reaction to Friday mornings heavy storms in Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s definitely not the way anyone here in Southwest Tallahassee wanted to start their day.

"I just heard a great boom!"

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter here in the Bond community, I’m talking to families as they start to clean up from those storm impacts.

All I heard was like a big explosion. I didn't realize it was like this until my neighbor came and told me."

A bit of shock and surprise for Terry Williams as strong storms swept through Southwest Tallahassee.

"I never dreamed that this would take place."

This is Williams' truck…Yes that one.... with the big tree on top of it.

Those Friday morning storms left a path of knocked down trees and power lines for people in this neighborhood.

With damage seen on almost every block as I drove through this neighborhood.

"I'm not really angry because it's God's work. You really can't be angry; you can't be angry at God."

While that was Williams take on the storm, I also caught up with Elliot Cook.

"As soon as the phone went off, everything went haywire. I heard wind blowing and trees cracking; I went and told my son shut the window we have a tornado coming through!"

I met Cook and his son Cameron as they were checking out the damage in their neighborhood.

"People were saying their lights were off… I've seen people cars with trees on top of them."

Me get out the car: "when I pulled up to the bond community, trees and power lines covered the road, and while that’s not a sight anyone wants to see, people here are happy it wasn’t much worse.

"Thank God it didn't hit my house; if it hit the house, ain't no telling what would've happened it just missed my house. If the tree broke five feet lower… it would've definitely hit the house!"

Earlier when I arrived in this neighborhood things were so bad Tallahassee Police had to shut down some roads in this neighborhood.

