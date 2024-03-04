Giving business experience to college students through Black Ambition HBCU Tour

Famu is the first stop of the tour. Several schools that participate will be in the future.

Over 20 students participated and had 48 hours to pitch their ideas in front of judges from different industries.

Watch the video above to hear from students, program leaders about the real-world simulation of the Ambition HBCU Tour.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

“I’m super grateful… I learned a lot and I think this experience should happen again in the future…”

That was Famu Sophomore, Toluwanmi Bankole, who also goes by Nimi…

He tells me about the opportunity that came across his campus…

“It’s helping students develop their own startups as a pitch competition… it was a mini accelerator over the weekend…”

It’s a three-day tour on the highest of seven hills…

The Black Ambition HBCU Tour was started by Grammy Award Winning Artist, Pharrell Williams in partnership with Techstars and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

That reason?

To give HBCU undergraduate and graduate students a chance to experience the process of starting up their own businesses…

“You still have to pitch yourself; you still have to sell yourself. So, this program, whether you tend to be an entrepreneur or just move through life with different careers.. you got to be able to operate in that way…”

That’s Talent acquisition specialists for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Justin Lewter.

He tells me how the tour reflecting the business world when students graduate from school…

“It actually leapfrogs them above their peers…”

Over 20 students participated and had 48 hours to pitch their ideas in front of judges from different industries…

It took place in the North Wing of the Famu School of Business and industry… a place that enrolls over 500 of its students…

I asked Managing Director of Techstars Detroit powered by J.P. Morgan, Monica Wheat, if she thinks the pitch competition was a success…

“They’re up there putting themselves out there in front of judges from different industries… it’s effective every time.”

Being effective for their futures… something Nimi says he’s learned in a 3-day span…

“I knew I was going to learn a lot, but I didn’t know I would learn this much.”

