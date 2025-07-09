From student to director: REfire graduate named new director of the non-profit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two years after joining REfire as a student, Marissa Jefferson will become the culinary director of the program, taking over day-to-day operations.



REfire is a non-profit in Tallahassee that teaches culinary skills to people with felony convictions.

Marissa Jefferson, a former student turned culinary director, will officially take on the title during a special luncheon on July 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dwelling's dining hall.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two years ago, Marissa Jefferson walked into the REfire kitchen as a student.

“When I first started this program, I was in a really dark place,” she said.

Now, she's set to become the non-profit's new director.

“It is a very big honor, I would say. I don't think when I first started this program that I would be standing in the position that I am now,” Jefferson said.

Second chances are what this kitchen is all about, Founder Rebecca Kelly-Manders tells ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith.

“The term re-fire is a kitchen term. It means to correct a mistake…what we do is we give our students the tools to re-fire the trajectory of their lives, make a different choice to end the cycle of recidivism,” Kelly-Manders said.

The non-profit trains those who have been convicted with culinary skills.

“I did have a little culinary experience, but not a lot. and especially it's not as much as I’ve gained since working here, working under Chef [Kelly-Manders] being her sous chef,” Jefferson said.

After seven years, Kelly-Manders says it's time to step back as the program grows.

It started with a mere 4 students. To date, it’s had 111 graduates. Most have landed hospitality jobs.

“I think the biggest challenge that most of our students face is with themselves because students will come in and they'll say, ‘Oh, well, I can't do this because I’m a felon,’ and I stop them right there,” Kelly-Manders said.

It's something Jefferson understands personally.

‘I've had to do the same things. I’ve had to come home with nothing. I've had to build everything from scratch,” Jefferson said.

Now, she hopes to bring in more students and increase its partnerships with restaurants to help others do the same.

“She has the drive and passion to propel the program even further, and I am extremely excited for that,” Kelly-Manders said.

REfire will host a special luncheon on July 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dwellings. There, Jefferson, will meet with its Board of Directors and other community stakeholders before officially stepping into her new role.

