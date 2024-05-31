Free construction program kicks off Monday to help Tallahassee neighbors find work

The program will be 4 weeks, and it helps neighbors in Leon and Gadsden County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"That's money right there, just sitting there."

Savanna Irving lives in Tallahassee.

She points to broken down wood and lumber on the side of the road.

That lumber can be value when it comes to construction.

"That's money right there with tree debris, work a chainsaw; cut it up and take it to a lumber yard."

I met Irving at the Goodwill off Mabry Street in Southwest Tallahassee.

She is in orientation for their free 20-day construction program.

Goodwill partners with Construction ready to help neighbors get into the building industry.

I asked Irving why she enrolled.

"Independence. I'm so tired of having to go places and get stuff built for me."

Doors to construction jobs are wide open, especially for women.

The National Association of Women in Construction says that women make up 9.9% of the construction industry in the U.S.

While the free course benefits neighbors like Irving, it also helps other neighbors looking for a second chance.

"Programs like ours are open to just about anybody from 18 to 80. Construction in general is a background friendly industry."

Johnny Hughes is a program instructor here.

"With the need being so great; there are some exceptions being made. Whatever your history was, it shouldn't be a hindrance, it shouldn't stop you from pursuing a career in the construction industry."

Looking at the need, the Census Bureau Job-to-Job flows data says 1.9 million construction workers will leave their jobs to work in other industries in 2024.

Reasons why students like Irving says she needs to jump on it.

"I just look forward to the opportunity!"