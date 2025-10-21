Florida State University celebrates its 3rd annual Discovery Days by launching its IGNITE facility

COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — FSU has been celebrating Discovery Days, a week-long initiative where students celebrate research, creativity, and discovery.



FSU has been celebrating Discovery Days since October 18th, and it will wrap up on Saturday, October 25th.

The celebration continued on Tuesday with the launch of IGNITE Tallahassee Incubation Facility.

Watch the video to learn about the importance of the innovation hub being introduced to the Capital City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, Florida State University celebrated the launch of their IGNITE Tallahassee Incubator Facility, an innovative hub meant to help incoming start-up businesses thrive.

Organizers say the program is built to accelerate growth by providing business development expertise as well as access to funding sources.

Ignite Program Director, Alissa Costabile, tells ABC27 how important this launch is to keeping talent within Tallahassee.

"So even if you're not a scientist, even if you're not a business person coming and supporting, truly believing in the mission and really caring about the fact that you know your backyard is. Growing and allowing more people in, I think, is the coolest thing just on the community aspect, let alone the fact that hey, now my son, my daughter can go to school here too, and then they can study something really niche or work on something really cool that's never been seen before."

Florida State University celebrated the launch of the IGNITE Tallahassee Incubator Facility during their third annual Discovery Days.

It's an initiative where the University celebrates research, creativity, and discovery all week-long.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.