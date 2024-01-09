FLIGHT CHECK: Tallahassee International Airport resumes operations as of 12 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Flights in and out of Tallahassee International Airport were suspended briefly on Tuesday morning due to storms moving into the area.

The airport announced after 11:30 a.m. that it intended to resume normal operations at 12 p.m.

TLH expected to resume normal operations at noon. @TLHAirport pic.twitter.com/kTlx4Da03T — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 9, 2024

Flights were diverted away from the airport around 9:45 a.m., and shortly after, the airport announced it was suspending operations until further notice.

Update: As of 10 a.m., @TLHAirport is suspending operations until further notice due to current and forecasted weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/nilK0AcY97 — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 9, 2024

As tornado warnings began to be issued for parts of Leon County later in the morning, travelers sheltered in place at the airport. WTXL photojournalist Stefan Roberts was inside the airport as people took shelter.

Stefan Roberts/WTXL People shelter in place during severe weather alerts at the Tallahassee International Airport.

Travelers departing and arriving early this morning were able to make their scheduled flights, but as of mid-morning, no flights were departing or arriving at the airport.

You can track flights at the Tallahassee International Airport at any time on their website.