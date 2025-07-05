Flea Market Tallahassee to close after 40 years in business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just months after reopening following storm damage, Flea Market Tallahassee will close for good.

The announcement was made Saturday morning on a Facebook post on the flea market's page.

Flea Market Tallahassee will end operations on July 27, 2025. ABC 27 was able to confirm with the assistant manager that the market is closing due to impacts from storm damage. In a letter sent to vendors, the manager of the Flea market wrote that the decision was made in part due to the cost of rebuilding at the current county building codes.

The damage is connected to the winter weather we saw in the Big Bend and South Georgia in late January. More than a dozen booths were damaged or knocked down completely by snow and ice.

The flea market reopened in April with some vendors moved to tables, since their booths had to be demolished. When ABC 27 spoke with managers back then, they were hopeful about keeping the market going telling us they were looking at construction ideas for the location.

