FHSAA State Championships draw hundreds of fans to Southwest Tallahassee for historic event

This year is historic for the FHSAA State Championships.

This is the first year all nine team classifications are all playing at one location and at a Historically Black University.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"We love traveling to Tallahassee for the State Championship."

Brandon McDonald is from Gainesville. He was telling about his experience at this historic event.

What's historic?

This year marks the first time FSHAA is hosting the 9-team classification in a single location. It's also the first time the entire event is hosted at a Historically Black University.

"We love coming to Tallahassee, this is where the State Championships should be every year… it's Tallahassee, it's the Capital of Florida."

McDonald also says, "Especially us coming to FAMU… it has a lot of impact to a certain demographic."

Impact is right. According to visit Tallahassee, the event is expected to bring over 30,000 student-athletes, coaches, and fans into Leon County. The county also anticipates an estimated economic impact of over $11 million dollars from the games.

"It's been exciting. We've been up here a few times before for some camps, but it was an awesome ride up and the atmosphere up here is excellent." That was Tim Beach from Sarasota. He's here to support his son who's playing in the championships.

He tells me having the games in one location at FAMU will grow the city.

"I think this is great exposure for Tallahassee, for Florida A&M, just the whole city to have this up here… it's huge."

It's something McDonald agrees with. "It's all good. Love the area, nice town, nice college town."

