FAMU president issues apology for offensive halftime comments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU President Marva Johnson is apologizing for inappropriate comments made during a halftime show during Saturday's football game against Alabama State University.



The comments were directed toward the Alabama State University community and were deemed offensive.

Johnson extends apologies to the Honey Beez, Mighty Marching Hornets, and President Quinton Ross.

She emphasizes that the remarks do not reflect FAMU's values.

FAMU is implementing measures to ensure accountability for such incidents.

