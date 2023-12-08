FAMU Police Officers receive $9K pay hike to raise starting salaries to $60K

Florida A&M University Police Officers are getting a pay raise.

The agreement with the Police Benevolent Association runs through 2026.

FAMU made the announcement in the news release below.

FAMU NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract with the police union for a $9,000 raise that will increase the starting salary of campus police officers to $60,000.

The agreement with the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the bargaining unit for FAMU uniformed police officers and sergeants, runs through 2026.

Following the Thursday morning vote, FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said the salary increase will enable the University Public Safety Department to be more competitive with the State of Florida, Leon County, city of Tallahassee and Florida State University in the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers.

“We are really proud that we can have a bonafide, effective safety team to protect the campus as well as those who come and go,” said Robinson, who added that the recent deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, reinforced the need for a strong, capable FAMU Police Department. “We must make sure we have a solid safety team who is committed to being here. This salary increase will contribute to that.”

Interim Police Chief Sgt. John Cotton said his officers were elated about receiving bigger paychecks.

“We are extremely excited about receiving the raises,” Cotton said. “Hopefully, it will help with recruitment and retention to increase the number of officers we have now.”