FAMU honors former president Frederick S. Humphries with new statue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — FAMU Homecoming Weekend began with a powerful tribute to former president Frederick S. Humphries. The university unveiled a bronze statue honoring his leadership, vision, and commitment to “Excellence with Caring."



Humphries served as FAMU president for 16 years, leading the university to national acclaim.



His tenure saw record enrollment, research growth, and recognition as TIME’s “College of the Year.”



Watch the video to hear how his legacy continues to inspire the Rattler community.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FAMU homecoming weekend began with a tribute to one of the university’s most influential leaders. A bronze statue of former president Frederick S. Humphries now stands in front of Lee Hall — honoring his legacy of "excellence with caring."

During his 16 years as president, Humphries helped lift FAMU to national prominence — earning TIME and the Princeton Review’s "college of the year" title in 1997, tripling research funding, and making FAMU the nation’s top enroller of national achievement scholars.

"We're gathered here today to celebrate a man whose life's work continues to shape every inch of this campus. Not only does it shape every inch of the campus, it shapes every dream that takes root here today. We honor Frederick S. Humphries, a scholar, a servant, a leader, and one of the most transformative presidents FAMU’s ever had.” said FAMU President Marva Johnson.

Humphries passed away in 2021, but FAMU leaders say his vision and values will continue to inspire generations of Rattlers to come.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.