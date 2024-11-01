Famu homecoming week brings boost to local economy

In a 5-day span, Famu has had about 19 events contributing to this impact.

From Sunday to Thursday, FAMU's Homecoming week generated about $5.1 million, according to the Visit Tallahassee. And more will come this weekend.

Watch the video above to see how this one week helps the city of Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Local leaders and those in the Rattler "Famuly" are here for a week of fun, but it's also helping the local economy in the process.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

I'm tracking how this week's homecoming at Florida A&M is creating a financial boost to the city of Tallahassee.

"I think it's a win!"

That win President of Capitol City Chamber of Commerce, Katrina Tuggerson, is taking about is the financial boost the city is seeing due to Florida A&M's homecoming.

"About three years ago, we started what it means for Florida A&M to be in the community."

The Capital City Chamber of Commerce, City leaders, and those representing Florida A&M came together Thursday for the Economic Impact Homecoming Breakfast.

The event highlighted the state of the University, Athletics, and the city's tourism.

Attendees talked about how their HBCU is boosting the local economy.

From Sunday to Thursday, FAMU's Homecoming week generated about $5.1 million, according to the Visit Tallahassee. And more will come this weekend.

In a 5-day span, Famu has had about 19 events in contributing to this impact. It's something people like Famu Vice President and Director of Athletics— Says it's a win-win for both city and university.

"What's great about this is the experiences that they will have with our local businesses. They'll come back, they'll comeback for other football seasons, reunions, commencement, and many other events."

Angela Suggs also says, "As our visitors come into Tallahassee, they're going to pour into our local economy."

Pouring into our local economy, leaders in the community say helps Tallahassee.

"The business community also buys into what happens with the economic dollars that are brought into our area. The tourism— all this money and resources helps small businesses be more sustainable."

Local leaders say Homecoming is just one week but expect more economic impact from other FAMU events this year. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.