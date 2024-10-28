FAMU Homecoming 2024 kicks off with safety measures and traffic enforcement

FAMU Homecoming 2024 has officially kicked off.

FAMU Police Department has partnered with outside, local resources to maintain safety throughout the week.

Watch the video to learn about the precautions and traffic impacts neighbors and visitors can expect to see.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A huge crowd of FAMU-ly members and friends are celebrating FAMU Homecoming 2024. But, with a week of events comes lots of measures and precautions to keep you safe. I'm Kenya Cardonne at FAMU, speaking with students and law enforcement about what we can expect.

The highest of seven hills is shining brighter than usual as Homecoming 2024 has officially kicked off.

It's a week known for gathering students and alumni.. and showing freshmen like Evan and Calvin what Rattler pride is all about.

Calvin Lindsay, Freshman at FAMU - "I'm looking forward to the Homecoming concert. I'm ready to listen to Veeze because he's one of my favorite artists."

Miryah Fields, Freshman at FAMU - "I'm excited to see the Marching 100. They're going to cut up like they do every other time. I've seen so many videos."

Freshman Miryah Fields says she hopes her first Homecoming will live up to the hype, but there's one thing she's already certain about:

Fields - "I expect it to be packed everywhere."

A packed campus calls for extra hands on deck.

Audrey Alexander, FAMU Chief of Police - "Safety is a top priority."

I checked in with FAMU's Chief of Police Audrey Alexander. She says there are a few things for neighbors and visitors to keep in mind.

Alexander - "Arrive early. Allow yourself enough time to go through all the checkpoints as well as all the other security measures that we have in place."

Here are the measures she's talking about:

Increased law enforcement presence from FAMU Police Department, Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office

Metal detectors at all events

Help from security companies that will have access to campus security cameras and license plate readers

Depending on the events each day, neighbors can expect traffic enforcement and impacts on streets like MLK Blvd, Althea Gibson Way and Okaloosa St.

Fields - "I think that I feel okay or somewhat secure, knowing that they're actually trying."

With those measures in place and self-precautions, Fields says she's confident everyone will have a good time, safely.

Fields - "Because there's going to be so many people and so many people I know are feeling the exact same way that I do. They're going to be excited and so a whole bunch of excited people just makes for nothing but good vibes."

One last thing to note is that a clear bag policy will be enforced at all events being held at Bragg Memorial Stadium and Al Lawson Center. Strollers and umbrellas will not be allowed at these two sites either.

At FAMU, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27