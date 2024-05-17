FAMU employees, students returning to campus urged to use alternative routes due to continued road closures

Florida A&M University is alerting commuters to traffic challenges ahead of Monday's campus re-opening.

Damage from severe weather closed campus for days.

See which streets will be impacted in the news release below.

FAMU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida A&M University (FAMU) employees and students headed to campus for Monday’s re-opening may have to use alternative routes due to continued road closures.

As of Friday, the campus was not accessible from the intersection of South Adams Street and Palmer Street. Parts of South Adams Street and Palmer Street, near the main entrance, were still blocked by fallen trees and utility lines. Barbourville Drive from Adams Street was also closed.

“We look forward to a safe reopening of the campus on Monday,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “I am pleased with the pace of the recovery effort led by our team with the support of the City of Tallahassee, Leon County, State of Florida agencies, and the National Weather Service. We are equally pleased about our partnerships with the Red Cross, Team Rubicon and the Small Business Development Center that allowed us to open campus to those in need of shelter, food and advice regarding their businesses. Our campus has been hit hard, but we will bounce back from this in typical Rattler fashion.”

Clear alternative routes to the Florida A&M University campus are:



MLK Jr. Blvd. (From FAMU Way, Osceola St., or Palmetto St.) Orange Ave. Palmetto St. (From Adams St.) Osceola St. (From Adams St.) Okaloosa St. (From Perry St.) FAMU Way (From Adams St.) Eugenia St. (From Lake Bradford Road) Althea Gibson Way (From Orange Avenue or FAMU Way) Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (From Lake Bradford Road) Adams St. (Access Palmetto St., Osceola St. or FAMU Way)



Since a tornado struck campus on Friday, May 10, non-essential employees have been working remotely out of concern for their safety and to facilitate the speedy removal of debris and the repairs to damaged buildings. The campus will re-open on Monday, May 20 to begin in-person summer classes and for non-essential employees to return to the office.

“Debris clearing is proceeding well. We are clearing the sidewalks throughout the campus and addressing any minor limbs that are hanging and removing any hazardous conditions,” said Kendall D. Jones, associate vice president for Facilities, Planning, Construction, and Safety.

FAMU Developmental Research School and the Durell Peaden Jr. Rural Pharmacy Education Campus in Crestview are open for normal operations, but the Educational Research Center for Child Development’s (ERCCD) will remain closed until further notice.

Repair estimates are being compiled and forwarded to the Emergency Management office for reimbursement in the event of a federal disaster declaration.

Campus classrooms are ready to welcome the 3,200 undergraduate students and 463 graduate students enrolled in Summer A&C classes. The add-drop period has been extended to Monday, May 20.

The recent storm damaged several lab fume hood systems. As a result, the Department of Environmental, Health and Safety advises faculty, staff and students that, until further notice, the use of fume hoods is prohibited without explicit approval from Laboratory Safety/Chemical Hygiene Officer Kevin Timmons, who can be contacted at kevin.timmons@famu.edu .

As the clean-up continues, more inclement weather is expected late Friday and Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, Tallahassee, isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are expected, and pockets of flash flooding are possible through Saturday.