FAMU Board of Trustees to discuss new Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University's Board of Trustees is set to discuss who will be the new Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Friday.

According to publicly available documents, Angela Suggs is being considered for the job. In a proposed employment agreement, Suggs would, "be responsible for overseeing the administration of all aspects of the University's intercollegiate athletic programs, subject to the oversight and supervision of the University's President, including without limitation, developing and maintaining the University’s Programs in compliance with the regulatory criteria of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and Southwestern Athletic Conference or other successor conference, and the University's regulations and policies."

The proposed contract outlines a three year agreement between Suggs and FAMU. The proposed contract said, "Suggs will be entitled to an annual base salary in the amount of two hundred fifty thousand dollars." In addition to the base salary, the contract said, "Suggs will be entitled to a retention bonus of ten thousand dollars to be paid annually."

If hired, Suggs would replace Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, who had been in her position as Vice President and Director of Athletics since October of 2022.

In August, Florida A&M University Interim President, Dr. Timothy Beard, sent a letter to members of the university leadership team calling on them to resign by the end of the day Aug. 13. The former AD announced she no longer worked at FAMU Aug. 13.

Suggs is featured on the Florida Sports Foundation's website where it said, "Angela Suggs is a highly accomplished professional in the sports industry, currently serving as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Sports Foundation. With decades of experience in the field, Angela has made significant contributions to the development and promotion of sports in the state of Florida."

The foundation also said Suggs is from Tallahassee.

The FAMU Board of Trustees will meet Friday, September 20 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the role. You can watch it live here.

