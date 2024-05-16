FAMU announces plans to reopen, return to campus following severe storm damage

Florida A&M University is making progress following severe weather damage on May 10.

The university just announced a re-opening plan for the days ahead.

Watch the video above to see how bad the damage was, and read the news release below to see what the plan is.

FAMU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) Tallahassee campus will re-open on Monday, May 20 to begin in-person summer classes and for non-essential employees to return to the office.

Since a tornado struck campus on Friday, May 10, non-essential employees have been working remotely out of concern for their safety and to facilitate the speedy removal of debris and the repairs to damaged buildings.

President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has expressed admiration for what has been accomplished over the past six days.

“It’s a testament to the work that these people around me and those who have worked with them have done,” Robinson said Wednesday as he stood with senior Finance and Administration leadership following a tour of the campus.

Campus classrooms are ready to welcome the 3,200 undergraduate students and 463 graduate students enrolled in Summer A&C classes. The add-drop period has been extended to Monday, May 20.

The recent storm damaged several lab fume hood systems. As a result, the Department of Environmental, Health and Safety advises faculty, staff and students the use of fume hoods is prohibited without explicit approval until further notice.

While the FAMU Developmental Research School and the Durell Peaden Jr. Rural Pharmacy Education Campus in Crestview are open for normal operations, the Educational Research Center for Child Development’s (ERCCD) will remain closed until further notice.

The May 10 tornado and high winds damaged roofs, downed trees and utility poles, blocked roadways and knocked out power across the FAMU campus. FAMU officials are tracking clean-up and recovery expenses with the hope of reimbursement if there is a federal disaster declaration.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center. Not far away, in the Bragg Stadium parking lot, the Florida Small Business Development Center is operating a mobile unit to offer consultation to small business owners who may be affected by the storm.