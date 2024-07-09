FAMU among HBCU's getting money for historic preservation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University is getting money to help preserve a historical structure on campus.

FAMU is getting $749,997 that will go toward Florida A&M University Carnegie Library rehabilitation.

Read the National Park Service news release below to learn more about the program.

NEWS RELEASE:

The National Park Service today awarded $10,670,000 to 15 projects in eight states as part of the Historic Preservation Fund [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me]’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me], which focuses on the repair of historic structures on the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”

This year’s grants will support the preservation of sites like Simmons College’s Steward Hall, Delaware State University’s Hope House, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania’s Melrose Cottage.

Simmons College, the sole private HBCU in the state of Kentucky, will rehabilitate Steward Hall, one of two remaining buildings built during the college’s peak period in 1924. The architect and builder Samuel Plato is a celebrated Black architect who also graduated from Simmons College. The grant funds will be used to rehabilitate windows and doors as well as provide foundation repairs and tuckpointing.

The Delaware State University (DSU) Downtown campus in Dover, Delaware, will rehabilitate a pre-1885, three-story frame building with Queen Anne architectural features including a mansard roof and an expansive porch. Originally owned by Wesley College, the building was acquired by DSU in 2021. The rehabilitation of the building will address the building envelope, interior water damage, and mold remediation. The rehabilitated building will be named the Hope House and provide social services for students and the community.

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, will rehabilitate Melrose Cottage, a cottage that dates to around 1785. The building served as the university president's house from 1913 to 1951, and was listed in the National Register of Historic Places [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] in 1986. The rehabilitated building will become the admission team's hub and a welcome center for campus tours. Funding will provide repairs to the electrical systems, a fire suppression system, and address accessibility issues.

Awards

Alabama

Selma

Preservation of Foster Hall

Selma University

$750,000

Delaware

Dover

Hope House Rehabilitation, Phase I

Delaware State University

$750,000

Florida

Tallahassee

Florida A&M University Carnegie Library Rehabilitation

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

$749,997

Georgia

Augusta

Rehabilitation of the Historic Peters Campus Center

Paine College

$750,000

Georgia

Augusta

Rehabilitation of Historic Eppworth Hall

Paine College

$750,000

Georgia

Augusta

Belle Bennett Hall Historic Rehabilitation Project

Paine College

$749,039

Kentucky

Louisville

Steward Hall Rehabilitation

Simmons College of Kentucky

$750,000

Mississippi

Holly Springs

Leontyne Price Library Rehabilitation

Rust College

$750,000

Mississippi

Lorman

Harmon Hall Repairs, Phase 1

Alcorn State University

$722,400

Mississippi

Lorman

Dormitory #2 Rehabilitation

Alcorn State University

$750,000

Mississippi

Lorman

Belles Lettres Hall Rehabilitation

Alcorn State University

$750,000

Mississippi

Jackson

Preservation of the Zachary T. Hubert Health Center

Jackson State University

$198,564

Pennsylvania

Cheyney Thornbury

Rehabilitation of Melrose Cottage

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania

$750,000

South Carolina

Columbia

Starks Center Preservation Project Phase III

Benedict College

$750,000

South Carolina

Denmark

Preservation and Stabilization of the Historical St. James Academic Building

Voorhees University

$750,000

8 states

Total 10,670,000

Congress appropriated funding for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] in FY2023 through the Historic Preservation Fund [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, assisting with a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars, with the intent to mitigate the loss of nonrenewable resources to benefit the preservation of other irreplaceable resources.

Established in 1977, the HPF was authorized at $150 million per year through 2024 and has provided more than $2 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations.

Administered by the NPS, HPF funds may be appropriated by Congress to support a variety of historic preservation projects to help preserve the nation’s cultural resources. Other HPF grant programs managed by NPS fund preservation of America’s premier cultural resources [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me] and historic places in Underrepresented Communities [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me], as well as sites key to the representation of Tribal Heritage [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me], African American civil rights [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me], and the History of Equal Rights in America [zwly9k6z.r.us-east-1.awstrack.me].