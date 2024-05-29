Danfoss Turbocor opens new factory at Innovation Park; doubling manufacturing capacity, creating jobs

Danfoss Turbocor has opened a new factory at Innovation Park.

The $62 million investment will also create jobs in the Tallahassee area.

Watch the video above for an inside look at the facility.

DANFOSS NEWS RELEASE:

On May 29, 2024, Danfoss Turbocor® celebrated the opening of its new, 145,000 square foot production facility at Innovation Park, Leon County. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by over 100 people, including the mayor, customers, community leaders, Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing and descendants of Danfoss founder Mads Clausen. The additional facility will host state-of-the-art manufacturing for TTS/TG/TH lines for Danfoss Turbocor compressors, doubling current capacity with the ability to expand even further. The $62 million investment will also create jobs in the Tallahassee area.

WATCH OUR ORIGINAL REPORT FROM WHEN THE EXPANSION WAS ANNOUNCED:

Business expansion brings jobs to Tallahassee

Reflecting Danfoss’ goal to become carbon-neutral by 2030, the new factory will utilize low-carbon Turbocor compressors and a heat recovery system to reduce carbon emissions and energy usage.

The increased production will help meet the growing market demand for cooling and heating high-efficiency compressors in North America, Europe and Asia. Turbocor compressors use magnetic-bearing technology instead of oil and provide a low-carbon and ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) cooling option for commercial air conditioning and heat pumps. The oil-free high efficiency compressor technology is a key enabler for meeting the decarbonization goals of commercial buildings, cities and countries. Danfoss is the leader and pioneer of oil-free compressors in the HVACR industry and is committed to continuing the development of the technology in order to reduce the carbon footprint of key vital infrastructure like data centers, hospitals, hotels and airports.

In November 2023, Turbocor celebrated its 10th anniversary of being a wholly owned Danfoss company. Initially founded in 1994 and later becoming a joint venture with Danfoss in 2004, the company has made its mark globally and locally. In Tallahassee, Danfoss Turbocor employs over 300 people where it continues to build collaborations with local institutions. In 2021, the company began a five-year partnership with FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, providing scholarships to underrepresented minority students and supporting faculty and student research in areas related to the Turbocor business.

SEE OUR REPORT ON THE PARTNERSHIP BELOW:

School partnership with Danfoss Turbocor designed to attract new business to Big Bend

The company has also partnered with Tallahassee Community College on workforce development programs, such as its CNC machinist apprenticeship.

“The journey to this moment has been paved with the hard work and dedication of our employees, leaders, customers, and the local community,” said Ricardo Schneider, President of Danfoss Turbocor. “By eliminating the need for oil, we are not only reducing maintenance costs but also contributing to a cleaner, greener future. Turbocor compressors are not just a product; they are a commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible manufacturing.”