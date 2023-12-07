Community comes together with TFD to find ways to prevent house fires

The theme was fire prevention and community safety at the Southside Farmers Market.

TFD was in attendance educating the public on fire safety and what contributes to fires, and how to prevent it.

Watch the video above to see the what community members have been through, and what TFD has to say.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"They gave me a call and they said mom we got some bad news… and I was like what is it? And they said the house was on fire."

That was Sherri Davis-McGill. She lives on Tallahassee's Southwest side.

"I just fell to my knees and was like Lord just get me through this…"

McGill's home caught fire a few years ago due to grease that was left on the stove… I asked if she still thinks about what happened.

"It's the memories. Losing pictures, losing clothes, losing valuable things that we can no longer get back… It's hard."

It's tragic moments like this is why the Tallahassee Fire Department is helping those not live through what McGill did through fire prevention and fire safety…

Taking a closer look at the numbers…

According to TFD…

There were 22 structure fires in the month of November.

That's something Lieutenant Jeremy Rogers with TFD takes notice of…

"There's no season that's worse than any other. Every season is the season to be safe."

"One fire is too many actually…"

Rogers with TFD tells me the main things that contribute to house fires are candles, heaters… And grease.

"It happens every year and it's just a tragedy as a firefighter and you roll on to a call and see something like that; that just could've been prevented. Something as easy as testing a smoke detector or blowing a candle out before bed."

As for McGill… She says the things people should do to prevent fires are…

"You should watch your surroundings in your house. You shouldn't leave anything on the stove; candles, you shouldn't leave anything burning and it's so close to Christmas time and people their trees on and they tell you all the time… unplug them because they can catch…"