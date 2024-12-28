Community celebrates Kwanzaa ahead of the new year

Businesses in Railroad Square are still functioning, including Halisi Africa.

It's more than just an African-fusion cafe and restaurant. Community members and guest will have chances to interact in group discussions, activities, and watch a presentation of Kwanzaa.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Honoring heritage in Southwest Tallahassee.

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter in Southwest Tallahassee, where Day 2 of Kwanzaa is being celebrated as we get ready for the New Year.

"It's hard to know where you're going if you don't know where you've been."

That's Brian Wyatt. I ran into him outside Halisi Africa in Railroad Square on the first day of Kwanzaa.

He says Kwanzaa is all about tradition.

"Now I know where that comes from, that's rooted in tradition. It's rooted in my ancestry!"

Kwanzaa kicked off on Thursday December 26. That's where many gathered here at Halisi Africa to celebrate heritage.

Now it's Day 2, which honors self-determination during this holiday season. It starts with the word (kujichagulia) (KOO-JEE-CHAH-CUH-LEAH)…Meaning to choose for yourself.

I got to speak with General Manager and Chef at Halisi Africa, Bryant Shaw, to talk about day 1 and day 2 of Kwanzaa is important to celebrate around Tallahassee.

"There's so much intellect and experimentation here. The last principle of Kwanzaa is faith, faith is the ultimate element that really makes this work, if we don't believe— it won't work. The fact that all of us come together and celebrate multiple days to build on principles, we get to the last day and say okay after everything we said; we're going to act on it."

Shaw says Kwanzaa, like other holidays, deals with a deeper connection also.

"A lot of us in our lifetimes are looking for that feeling of a greater connection to the world."

The Holiday runs until January 1st, and celebrations are from 6pm to 9pm.

The 7-day holiday has neighbors like, Brian Wyatt, learning as we head into the 2025.

"Kwanzaa has always been a teaching moment and experience for me, but it's nights like tonight where I get to enjoy with other people that share my heritage."

Bryant says he hopes many people come out to participate so they can all be ready for the new year. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.