Celebrating Kwanzaa's 7-day holiday in Tallahassee's Southwest neighborhood

Day two of Kwanzaa focuses on the Swahili word "Kujichagulia". It means self-determination.

Halisi Africa encourages community members to come out and participate in activities, discussions, and more.

Watch the video to see the reaction from the general manager from Halisi Africa, and to understand what day two is all about.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Continuing to honor heritage in Southwest Tallahassee.

I'm Terry Gilliam your southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter at railroad square, where day 2 of Kwanzaa is being celebrated leading up the new year…

The second day of Kwanzaa honors self-determination during this holiday season…

It starts with the word (kujichagulia) (KOO-JEE-CHAH-CUH-LEAH)… Meaning defining, creating, and speaking for oneself...

Here at Halisi Africa, it's more than just an African-Fusion Cafe and restaurant. Community members and guests will have chances to interact in group discussions, activities, and watch a presentation of Kwanzaa.

I got to speak with General Manager of Halisi Africa, Bryant Shaw, about how important day 2 is in the community.

"This is so powerful. Every year I meet new people, I get a whole new perspective on the meaning behind every principle. It is about going ahead and setting those goals, getting your mind set and prepared for the next year and writing that down..."

The holiday started on Tuesday, December 26th and runs up until the New Year, January 1st.

Celebrations begin at 7p.m.

Bryant also tells me that he hopes many more people come out to participate so they can all be ready for the new year.

