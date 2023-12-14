Blueprint unveils ninth public art installation on History and Culture Trail

New art may be found along FAMU Way in Tallahassee.

Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency is adding to its History and Culture Trail.

Read their news release below to learn about the latest addition featuring local artist Alisha Lewis.

BLUEPRINT NEWS RELEASE:

The “For the Generations to Fulfill the Dream” sculpture by local artist Alisha Lewis was incorporated as the ninth installation on FAMU Way as part of the History and Culture Trail. This innovative project is the vision of area residents and stakeholders brought to life by the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency (IA), the City of Tallahassee and the Leon County Government. The History and Culture Trail is an evolving tapestry of public artworks and history monuments that celebrates and raises awareness about the historic neighborhoods, civil rights champions and economic engines situated near the Cascades Trail and FAMU Way. Upon its completion, this initiative will mark one of the largest infusions of outdoor public art in Tallahassee's history. Since its kickoff in October 2022, six sculptures and three murals have been completed as part of the project. The artists, works and locations are:

Alisha Lewis (Tallahassee) – “For the Generations to Fulfill the Dream” sculpture, located near the intersection of FAMU Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

John Birch (Tallahassee) – "Community," "Your Move" and "Metamorphosis" wood sculptures, located in the new community gathering space at the 3DB Stormwater Facility.

Bradley Cooley Jr. (Lamont, Fla.) – "The Jazz Man" sculpture, located at the market area near the FAMU Way playground.

Mark Dickson (Tallahassee) – "In Honor of the Worker" sculpture, located at the St. Marks Trailhead on FAMU Way.

Yasaman Mehrsa (Toronto, Canada) – "We Are All One" murals, located on the M.S. Thomas bridge at Anita R. Favors Plaza.

Joseph Cowdrey (New Jersey) – "A Stroll Down Seaboard" mural, located at the market area near the FAMU Way playground.

Lewis, a native of Jacksonville and current resident of Tallahassee, is one of the seven selected artists for the History and Culture Trail. Her “For the Generations to Fulfill the Dream” sculpture honors Florida A&M University (FAMU) and its significance in the local and national Civil Rights Movement. Since its founding in 1887, FAMU has been an institution of higher learning, a gateway to Black social and economic advancement, and a keystone of community activism. From lunch counter sit-ins to bus boycotts and marches, FAMU students and faculty played a prominent role in the fight against racial segregation and discrimination.

"The ‘For the Generations to Fulfill the Dream’ sculpture exhibits exquisite craftsmanship that reflects and celebrates Florida A&M University and its involvement in the Civil Rights Movement," IA Board Chair and Leon County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings said. "Seeing the public art installations of the History and Culture Trail evolve has been a rewarding experience. I eagerly anticipate the community celebration slated for early next year, which will encompass the entire project."

Rendering in both clay and paint, Lewis focuses her artworks on the black and brown female body in all its many hues, artistically uplifting women to display their natural attributes. Lewis is a practicing artist and a visual art educator. She is an exhibited artist at the Ritz Theatre and LaVilla Museum and recently completed a bust of A. Philip Randolph to commemorate the anniversary of The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, which is on display in Jacksonville City Hall.

"The History and Culture Trail represents a noteworthy addition to our dynamic Southside, further strengthening its position as a robust economic center, a highly sought-after destination and a hub of creative expression," IA Board Vice Chair and City of Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said. "It integrates seamlessly with the substantial $397 million investment we have dedicated to public infrastructure within the Southside, a commitment poised to yield advantages for our entire community."

Spanning a captivating 1.5-mile stretch between South Adams Street and Lake Bradford Road, the History and Culture Trail is an integral component of Blueprint's Capital Cascades Trail Segment 3 project. This transformative initiative, which began in 2013, has set the stage for modern infrastructure. Once completed, the History and Culture Trail will seamlessly integrate with the vibrant amenities along FAMU Way, including the dynamic Skateable Art Park, the serene Coal Chute Pond Park, the welcoming Anita R. Favors Plaza, plus the market area, playground and more.

"The History and Culture Trail represents a source of tremendous enthusiasm within the Blueprint organization,” Blueprint Director Autumn Calder said. “The dividends of this undertaking are substantial, as public art and historical landmarks stimulate tourism, foster enduring economic growth and play a pivotal role in shaping a unique local identity."

In addition to the public art installations, this project will feature 11 history monuments, each designed to convey historical information and display photographs that narrate the tales of the neighborhoods, businesses, and individuals who called the area home. The monuments will present carefully curated images and information collected over years of extensive research and community engagement with area residents. The public artworks are peppered between the forthcoming history monuments, providing an enriching interpretation of the historical narratives and offering an immersive experience that invites residents and visitors to engage in meaningful reflection and conversation.

“I hope people are continually interested in learning about Florida’s history, all of Florida’s history, whether it’s happy or not,” Alisha Lewis said. “I hope people don’t turn a blind eye to it just because it might make them uncomfortable. Being uncomfortable can be a place for reflection, not closing your eyes. We can go back to history and learn from it.”

Learn more at https://bit.ly/Artful-Infrastructure [blueprintia.us10.list-manage.com].

