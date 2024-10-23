Bethel Missionary Baptist Church proposes an affordable housing project in Tallahassee

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church seeks $400,000 from the city for an affordable housing project.

The project aims to build 44 town homes and 13 single-family units on W. Tharpe Street.

The total estimated cost of the project is $18 million.

Watch the video to see why people in the community say this is a big need for the area.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Meeting a growing need in the big bend.

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter in Northwest Tallahassee.

Getting a closer look at the plans to bring in more affordable housing - and why one group is asking the city for an investment to move their project forward.

"Affordable housing is just critical."

Terrance Hinson is a Realtor and a consultant for Bethel Missionary Baptist church. He talks about a crucial need for neighbors in the big bend.

"When you don't have people that can purchase homes; you don't have the economy working in its proper form. Bethel Baptist Church has always been at the forefront of issues when it comes to the city. Affordable housing is one of those issues."

Bethel wants to bring a housing development to this location on W. Tharpe Street. The plan includes 44 town homes and 13 single-family units.

The church estimates it will take $18 million to make it happen.

Hinson and the group overseeing the project hope to get $400,000 from the city to move this project forward.

However, the project will eventually require more support from the city.

That includes building new roads around the community, landscaping, and building infrastructure.

It's a dream neighbors like Corey Pendleton can see becoming a reality.

"You can actually see the vision. A lot of times people will have a vision but it's years and years down the line, but you can actually see the steps of the process. Once you improve the housing for some, it's going to help the whole community at large."

Whether or not the group gets funding for the project is up to the Community Redevelopment Agency.

"The city is doing their due diligence!"

Hindon says Bethel is expected to break ground in 2025 and complete the project by 2026.

In northwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

