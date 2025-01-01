Artist of vandalized Harris mural in Tallahassee offers to repaint it for free

The Kamala Harris mural at Railroad Square remains covered by black paint after it was vandalized multiple times.

The original artist of the mural says he is willing to repaint it for free.

Watch the video to hear the message the artist has for vandals and why he says this mural was about more than politics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The original artist of the Kamala Harris mural in Tallahassee that was vandalized has a message for whoever is responsible.

Nick Seabolt, Mural Artist - "I put a lot of hard work into that, a lot of pride into that. And, regardless of political view, the message was the empowerment of women."

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood with more from the artist and what could come next for the space now covered by black paint.

When Artist Nick Seabolt found out about the graffiti done to his Kamala Harris mural at Railroad Square, he said it didn't make sense to him.

Seabolt- "I don't quite understand why somebody would risk going to jail just to deface something like that, especially after the election is over, she's already lost— it doesn't make sense to me."

As for the decision to cover up the mural with black paint, he says it would have taken him just a couple of hours to remove the markings which included a mustache, black teeth and the word "worst" sprayed over the mural's statement.

Seabolt - "I think you're allowing the vandals to dictate what happens down there."

It's a feeling also felt by visitors like Robert Conroy.

Robert Conroy, Neighbor - "So somebody doesn't like something, they hit it with a spray can, you come in and you remove it and it's gone— you just gave them permission to do it to the next thing they don't like."

Conroy wants to see the mural repainted, something Seabolt says he would do for free.

What do you say to those who say 'Why paint it again if they're just going to vandalize it again?'

Seabolt - "Then let them, I guess. I mean, if it's that important to them that they're willing to go to jail to do something like that, then put a camera on it."

While owners have not responded to ABC 27's request for information on what's next, Seabolt says they have contacted him. He shared a Facebook message with me that tells him the future of the mural is to be determined as they try to find a new tenant for this space.

As for who is responsible for the vandalism or if any of this was caught on camera, that information has not been shared with us.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

