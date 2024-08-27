Approval of Bond Health Clinic grant could change lives in SW Tallahassee

The total cost of a three-phase renovation project for the clinic will be around $865,000.

The city's grant will allow the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency to help with the exterior portion of the project.

Watch the video above to hear from a Bond doctor and a Southwest Tallahassee neighbor on the future of drive through pharmacy in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

New improvements to the Bond Community Health Center are closer to becoming a reality.

"I thought it would take a little longer than it did. Once again, I commend the commissioners and everybody."

I'm Terry Gilliam, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

City commissioners unanimously accepted the clinic's grant request.

"If you're going to take something, give something back!"

That's a message Rodger Fisher had in June, after the closing of the CVS pharmacy in his Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Back then, I told you about plans for the Bond Community Health Clinic, about a mile and a half from that former CVS.

Those plans called for a three-phase exterior and interior renovation that will include a drive-thru pharmacy.

Now, the ball is rolling to meet the need for Southwest Neighbors.

In the August 22nd City Hall meeting, commissioners approved a grant request of $159,714.

The money will allow the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency to help with the exterior portion of the project.

"I commend them for it and getting the ball rolling and getting it done."

Neighbors like Fisher have a different tone in these times. Fisher tells me how this step could impact those living here.

"A lot of people are going to be really happy to hear this, it'll be exciting because there's going to be a drive-thru, so people that may be handicapped don't have to try to struggle and go inside, they can just pick it up."

The total cost of the three-phase project would be around $865,000.

Bond Health Doctor, Temple Robinson, understands what it takes to making the plan come to fruition.

In addition to potential CRA funding, Bond will use grants from Sentara Healthcare and the U.S. Department of Health and Human services.

"this pharmacy, we will have a retail license...so you don't have to be a bond patient to use it"

With the first step of approval, neighbors in the community say.

"I'm just glad they pushed it on through and got it taken care of!"

Exterior improvements funded by the Tallahassee CRA would also include an $80,000 dollar Façade. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.