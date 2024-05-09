Woodville neighbors call for traffic signal at Woodville Hwy. and Natural Bridge Rd.

Neighbors want a traffic signal placed at the intersection of Woodville Hwy and Natural Bridge Rd.

The Florida Department of Transportation is evaluating whether the intersection qualifies for one.

Watch the video to hear from concerned neighbors and leaders working to make it happen.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a busy Woodville intersection in need of some extra attention. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee reporter.

I'm hearing from neighbors about the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road.. plus what it takes to make it happen.

Lisa Mehr, Principal at Woodville K-8 School - "We could not even imagine having the loss of a student from not having a light.."

The kind of fear many neighbors in the Woodville area share as they drive or walk near the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road.

It's a busy intersection that neighbors tell me is barely regulated by the two stop signs there.

Standing right at the corner? Woodville K-8 School.

Mehr - "Our students have to cross there every morning and every afternoon and it is so busy that we do worry about their safety."

While a crossing guard helps ease that worry..

Mehr - "They don't always stop for the stop sign that he holds."

Tom McClure, Employee at Woodville Ace Hardware - "A traffic signal will help that quite a bit."

Longtime Ace Hardware employee Tom McClure tells me he's seen a number of crashes here.

McClure - "Easily a half dozen."

Christian Caban, Leon County Commissioner for District 2 - "We've had complaints and people bring this to our office's attention via email or in person or at community events."

District 2 County Commissioner Christian Caban says, because of this, he reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation, who told him they will evaluate whether this intersection qualifies for a traffic signal.

Caban - "They'll do a traffic count. I'm sure they'll look at accident history, they'll look at the dollar amount and see if it's something that does warrant a traffic light."

Neighbors in this area tell me they're hoping for a good outcome.

Mehr - "We are hoping that they are going to do the right thing for our community down here and the students of our school."

I reached out to FDOT and they told me they’ve already begun their study.

They hope to finalize it and the recommendations for this intersection by mid-June.

We'll keep you updated on the entire process.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

