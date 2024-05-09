Woodville neighbors call for traffic signal at Woodville Hwy. and Natural Bridge Rd.

- Neighbors want a traffic signal placed at the intersection of Woodville Hwy and Natural Bridge Rd.
- The Florida Department of Transportation is evaluating whether the intersection qualifies for one.
- Watch the video to hear from concerned neighbors and leaders working to make it happen.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
It's a busy Woodville intersection in need of some extra attention. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee reporter.
I'm hearing from neighbors about the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road.. plus what it takes to make it happen.
Lisa Mehr, Principal at Woodville K-8 School - "We could not even imagine having the loss of a student from not having a light.."
The kind of fear many neighbors in the Woodville area share as they drive or walk near the intersection of Woodville Highway and Natural Bridge Road.
It's a busy intersection that neighbors tell me is barely regulated by the two stop signs there.
Standing right at the corner? Woodville K-8 School.
Mehr - "Our students have to cross there every morning and every afternoon and it is so busy that we do worry about their safety."
While a crossing guard helps ease that worry..
Mehr - "They don't always stop for the stop sign that he holds."
Tom McClure, Employee at Woodville Ace Hardware - "A traffic signal will help that quite a bit."
Longtime Ace Hardware employee Tom McClure tells me he's seen a number of crashes here.
McClure - "Easily a half dozen."
Christian Caban, Leon County Commissioner for District 2 - "We've had complaints and people bring this to our office's attention via email or in person or at community events."
District 2 County Commissioner Christian Caban says, because of this, he reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation, who told him they will evaluate whether this intersection qualifies for a traffic signal.
Caban - "They'll do a traffic count. I'm sure they'll look at accident history, they'll look at the dollar amount and see if it's something that does warrant a traffic light."
Neighbors in this area tell me they're hoping for a good outcome.
Mehr - "We are hoping that they are going to do the right thing for our community down here and the students of our school."
I reached out to FDOT and they told me they’ve already begun their study.
They hope to finalize it and the recommendations for this intersection by mid-June.
We'll keep you updated on the entire process.
In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27