WHAT TO EXPECT: 13th Annual Woodville Founder's Day Festival

The 13th Annual Woodville Founder's Day Festival will take place at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park on Saturday.

Proceeds directly benefit the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department.

Watch the video to learn what activities to expect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Woodville Founder's Day is right around the corner, set to make both a financial and emotional impact on the community. I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter. Here's what we can expect.

It's the 13th annual festival celebrating North Florida and Woodville history.

This Saturday, about 65 vendors and 20 historical demonstrations will take over J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park for the free event benefiting Woodville's Volunteer Fire Department.

Verna Brock, Program Coordinator - "Every penny we raise goes to them."

Department Chief Richard Meuth says it costs about six thousand dollars to equip just one volunteer firefighter with the appropriate bunker gear and protection. So, the money raised this weekend will support the department with operational costs this year and recruitment.

Richard Meuth, Chief of Woodville Volunteer Fire Department - "It's allowed my department to expand. When we first started doing this, I had eight total volunteers, now we're up to 22. We continue to grow and I've got people contacting me pretty regularly wanting to join, so it's all a win."

Program Coordinator Verna Brock tells me it's their biggest event yet, with hundreds of families to take part in a day packed with all kinds of historical and musical performances, plus a variety of food.

A boost of morale for the town, as we approach the one-year mark of May 10th, the day tornadoes teared through Woodville homes and businesses.

Brock - "I think that the more awareness they have of their unique history, the more pride they can have for their community, and the more excitement things like this can generate for the community, as a community."

The event will take place from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

