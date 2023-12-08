WATCH THE MOMENT: Leon County Schools surprises 2023-2024 teacher of the year

Leon County School district surprised its teacher of the year Friday morning.

ABC 27 was there as the superintendent made the presentation in the classroom.

Watch the video above to see Bush's reaction.

LCS NEWS RELEASE:

Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School was named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Bush’s experience in the field of education spans five decades. Mrs. Bush has served as a paraprofessional, a teacher in multiple capacities, a team leader, a reading coach, and a sponsor for many student activities. She has won Teacher of the Year at the school level multiple times at multiple schools during her career in education. An educator for 35 years, 26 of those years have been with Leon County Schools and she has taught for seven years at Woodville. She currently serves as the 7th and 8th grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher.

“It’s teachers like Mrs. Bush who inspire our students and fellow educators to achieve their highest potential. I encourage the community to congratulate Mrs. Bush for her accomplishments,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. “I would also like to commend the other four finalists, the nominees, and to thank our selection committee who had the difficult task of determining this year’s winner.”

Woodville Principal Dr. Lisa Mehr said, “Mrs. Bush has high expectations for her students. She always encourages them to dig a little deeper because she knows they can do it! Each time you enter her classroom you instantly feel the positive learning environment. She sets the tone for caring for one another and for academic excellence in the classroom.”

In addition to her school roles, for the past several years Mrs. Bush has served on the Florida Department of Education (DOE) assessment review committee for reading and writing. Dr. Mehr says, “She is committed to professional growth so she can better serve her students and fellow teachers, and continue to improve her craft.”

When asked how she demonstrates the qualities of the ideal candidate for Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Bush responded by saying, “I love what I do and I put the needs of my students first. It’s incredibly rewarding every time I see a lightbulb go off for a student and they become a partner in their own education. That’s what I feel like I am doing—helping to inspire a lifelong love of learning and growth.”

The LCS Teacher of the Year Selection Committee was comprised of district administrators, school principals, and other community members. The committee conducted a redacted review of the applications. Five finalists were identified out of a pool of candidates. In-person interviews were conducted of the five finalists, and ultimately Mrs. Bush was selected as the overall winner. Mrs. Bush is now eligible to compete in the statewide Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program.