WATCH: Helping Leon County youth thrive through Books, Balls & Blocks

The Children Services Council is hosting their second Books, Balls & Blocks event on Friday, June 28th.

Watch the video to hear from 211 Big Bend's CEO regarding the importance of the event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping children develop through play and learning.

That's the goal of the Children Services Council of Leon County.

Happening Friday, the group along with other local organizations is hosting their second books, balls and blocks early childhood development screening.

During this event parents will be given information about local resources to assist in child development, screening information and participate in fun activities that range from literacy, motor skills, problem solving and math.

Matt Guse with the 211 Big Bend Help Me Grow program says this is a vital step for children and parents in our community

"Trying to navigate the system without an event like this can be very time consuming and difficult. So, to come to a place where the door is open. where you can register to have this assessment done can really help determine if the child is where they need to be developmentally which will also help put these parents at ease." said Guse.

Books, Balls and Blocks will be held at the offices of Children Services Council of Leon County located off of Saint Augustine Street on Friday.

