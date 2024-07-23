WATCH: Florida State University School educator among finalists for 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year

A Florida State University School teacher is among the five finalists for the 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Governor DeSantis presented each finalist with a $20,000 check Tuesday.

Watch the video above, provided by the governor's press team, for the check presentation.

Governor Ron DeSantis recognized the five Florida 2025 Teacher of the Year finalists. Governor DeSantis presented each finalist with a $20,000 check. The winner, who will be announced at the annual Teacher of the Year gala on Thursday, July 25, will receive additional awards, bringing his or her total award amount to $50,000.

Below are the five finalists for the 2025 Florida Teacher of the Year:

