WATCH: 15 couples tie the knot at Goodwood Museum & Garden's 3rd Annual Valentine's Day Group Wedding

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over in Southeast Tallahassee, 15 couples cheered to new beginnings.

Goodwood Museum and Gardens hosted their 3rd annual Group Wedding.

This initiative kicked off after COVID due to so many couples in the area delaying their wedding plans until the time was right.

Now 3 years down the line, its a tradition which has grown no matter neighbors age or gender.

Juan and his wife Devon have lived in Tallahassee for a little over a year now.

Juan shares with ABC 27 a message to his wife that she could reflect on in the future.

"If this was a future message, I would just say that I hope that I love you [Devon] as much as I love you right now."

Goodwood parntered with the Leon County Clerk's Office for Friday's event.