VIDEO: North Florida Fairgrounds hosting Hurricane Milton evacuees

The North Florida Fairgrounds is open as an evacuation shelter.

Hotels in and around Tallahassee are booked up due to evacuation orders in place.

Many people are heading to the Big Bend as the state braces for Hurricane Milton.

I'm Terry Gilliam in the SE Tallahassee neighborhood where people have come to seek shelter.

"The important part is that you have to leave. When they tell you leave you need to leave."

Elaine Billes and her son Greg came from Crystal Beach, Florida. They tell me why they made their way to Tallahassee.

"I evacuate anyhow because my life, my son, and my pets are more important than any (one) thing."

People are bracing for Hurricane Milton. The North Florida Fairgrounds is operating as an evacuation shelter, in coordination with the American Red Cross.

The shelter has room for up to 300 evacuees. Camper and RV spaces are available with electric and water hookups for $35 per night. The Red Cross will provide water and snacks as well.

The local Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross has been busy this year between the May tornadoes and Helene.

American Red Cross Leon County chapter Executive Director, Sharon Carraway tells me about the role the organization has in helping when disasters like these happen.

"It's gratifying to know that we can help folks across our state to be able to evacuate and recover from the storm. That is our goal for our evacuation shelters. To be a lifeboat to be people."

The city of Tallahassee is also lending a helping hand as well. As seen here, the city is sending out field crews to areas that may see Milton's impacts.

With evacuation orders in place hotels in and around Tallahassee have been booked.

About 33 people have showed up to the Fairgrounds so far.

Evacuating and seeking shelter, that's what people like Elaine say need to do.

"If it's one message I can tell people; it's just to get out, just go!"

In Southeast Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.