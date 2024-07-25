VIDEO: Neighbors in Woodville still recovering from tornado while preparing for future disasters

More than two months after a tornado ripped through Woodville, neighbors and businesses still have damages to deal with.

They are working to make current repairs, while preparing for future disasters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite seeing devastation in almost every corner of Woodville, neighbors here are not giving up on recovery from May's severe weather.

Terry Hogan, Owner of Bagigio's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant - "We're excited about the future. Hopefully things will improve.”

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee where neighbors are still trying to make the best of the damage they were left to deal with.

Lisa Fowler, Neighbor - "It was just a massive nightmare and then you start working your way through it and you get a few steps and you start feeling better about things."

Lisa Fowler— one of several neighbors in Woodville living under a tarped roof, after the tornado ripped through it.

More than two months later, she tells me she's still feeling the effects.

Fowler - "You're just kind of sitting, holding your breath, wondering what's going to come down on top of us next?"

With recent heavy downpours, she's had to deal with rainwater seeping into her home, which in turn has led to more than just physical damage.

Fowler - "It's just left me with an extra layer of P.T.S.D."

She's waiting for F.E.M.A. assistance to kick in so she can get to work on patching up her home.

Hogan - "We're still cleaning up.. I lost income, food spoilage."

Just down the street, Bagigio's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant is also still in the thick of it.

But owner Terry Hogan tells me that thanks to a TEAM Leon Microgrant and support from the community, business is moving steady, allowing her to focus her time on future disaster preparedness.

It's something many in Woodville tell me they're determined to take seriously.

Having lived in this home since 1999, Fowler says she'll do whatever she has to do to make sure no disaster will ever take it away from her.

Fowler - "We'll die right here. One way or another we'll die right here on this property."

As you work to prepare for potential disasters in the future, you can submit a request to Leon County here to provide an Emergency Preparedness training at your neighborhood or H.O.A. meetings.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27.

