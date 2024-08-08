VIDEO: Leon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man; how you can help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man. Deforest Dale Simmons is 72 years old. He was last seen on Shumard Drive on Friday, August 2nd. Watch the video above to help find him.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Deforest Dale Simmons

LCSO issued a silver alert for Simmons. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Silver Alert is used to locate missing persons suffering from an irreversible deterioration of intellectual faculties. FDLE said he may have a gray goatee.

Leon County Sheriff's Office White 2011 Honda Ridgeline pickup

LCSO said Simmons was last seen driving a white 2011 Honda Ridgeline pickup with Florida Tag: BS65DH. The vehicle may have a ladder in the truck bed. If you have any information, please call (850) 606-5800.