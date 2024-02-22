VIDEO: Dog dies in Tallahassee house fire; TFD investigating cause of the blaze

One dog is dead following a fire east of Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed the house that burned is located on F A Ash Way.

The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene for further investigation.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On February 22, at 9:40 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a structure fire located on F A Ash Way. Upon arrival, TFD crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story residence. TFD personnel began attacking the fire and searching for any possible occupants inside the structure. Once inside, TFD crews found heavy fire that had spread throughout the attic. The search determined that there were no people inside at the time of the fire, but one dog did pass away. There were no injuries reported on scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, Talquin Electric Cooperative and the Chaires-Capitola Volunteer Fire and Rescue. The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene for further investigation.

