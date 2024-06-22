VIDEO: Community members and leaders work together to build replica of First Florida Capitol

A replica of the First Florida Capitol is being built at Cascades Park.

It is being built by the hands of community leaders and volunteers.

Watch the video to hear how this project will preserve and honor local history.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Honoring local history..

John Dailey, Mayor of Tallahassee - “200 years ago, there were a group of people that were doing exactly what we’re doing.”

I’m Kenya Cardonne, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee where construction of a replica of Florida’s First Capitol has officially begun.

Cascades Park sounds a little different these days and it will for a while as a replica of the First Florida Capitol is being constructed here— a location many say is perfect for honoring the past.

Curtis Richardson, Tallahassee Mayor Pro-Tem - “Just yards away is where the actual meeting occurred and the establishment of Tallahassee as the Capital of the State of Florida actually happened.”

City, county and state leaders and at least 50 volunteers from the community and Big Bend Habitat for Humanity all gathered Saturday, to take part in the construction and commemorate the project and the people involved.

Mark Carpenter, Donated wood for Replica - “I just made a phone call one day and said what can I do to help?”

Mark Carpenter, for example— a direct descendant of one of the builders of the original Florida Capitol in 1824. He took it upon himself to harvest his family’s pine farm as a donation to this project.

He tells me the project has a personal impact on him and is proud of the impact it will have on the community.

Carpenter - “By getting people and children interested in Florida’s history, you get them interested in its environment and protecting it.”

Sandler Dickson, Former member of Sesquicentennial Committee - “I believe this is one of the most exciting things that has ever happened in this area.”

Other people I spoke with say they appreciate the historical preservation, but the fact that it’s being done by community hands makes it all the more special.

Trenton Dunn, Volunteer - “I think it’ll be a really cool addition to Cascades and a cool monument for the city.”

..One that truly celebrates Tallahassee’s Bicentennial.

Mayor Dailey - “The relationships that are being built, the friendships that are coming together, the sense of community.. it’s inter-generational! People from all over the community coming together to support Tallahassee. It’s very special.”

The Mayor tells me the construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day weekend. In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

