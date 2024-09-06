VIDEO: Community gathers for historical marker unveiling at Myers Park

A historical marker now sits at Myers Park in honor of the Apalachee village of 'Anhaica' that once stood there.

It's the third of ten markers that the Tallahassee Historical Society is placing in culturally rich areas across town.

Honoring history from within.

I'm Kenya Cardonne, your Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood reporter with a look at a new historical marker being unveiled in Myers Park to honor a Native American village that once stood here.

Bob Holladay, President of Tallahassee Historical Society - "This is a very important area, not only for early Tallahassee, but for early America."

A historic district with heavy Native American roots — Myers Park is where the Apalachee village known as Anhaica once stood.

Holladay - "I would ask you to envision this area in 1539 as a very teaming, crowded, center of culture and government for the Apalachee Native people."

Bob Holladay, President of Tallahassee Historical Society, tells me the people here greeted Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1539.

More than 200 dwellings and several agricultural fields sat here for generations.

To commemorate the history running through this soil, the society has placed a historical marker here— one of ten to be placed around Tallahassee's historically rich areas.

Holladay - "I mean we bulldoze things, we build new roads, we forget what was here before.. and it's morally wrong to do that but it's historically wrong to do that too."

He tells me preserving and honoring culturally rich areas like these is necessary for the progression of mankind.

Holladay - "It's a cliche you know, 'those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it,' but that's true!"

The ten historical markers are part of Tallahassee's Bicentennial celebration.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27

