UPDATE: Construction for Phase II of Magnolia Drive Trail Project now underway

Construction for Phase II of the Magnolia Dr. Trail Project began Wednesday.

Phase II runs from Pontiac Dr. to Diamond St.

Construction expected to continue until end of 2025.

Mobility and safety improvements are coming soon to the Southeast Tallahassee neighborhood.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Kenya Cardonne.

Construction for Phase II of the Magnolia Dr. Trail Project has officially begun. I've got an update on what changes we can expect to see, plus how this will impact your commute.

Iula Murray, Owner of Iula Beauty Hut: "The safety of the neighborhood, the children, the people that live here in this neighborhood.."

A few things neighbors tell me they hope to see improve following the completion of the Magnolia Dr. Trail Project.

I first told you about this Blueprint project back in April.

It's a multi-phase plan to add sidewalks, street lighting, and electrical and sewage upgrades along Magnolia Dr.

All eyes are on Phase II, which construction began for on Wednesday, causing road closures from Pontiac Dr. to Diamond St.

According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have already been three pedestrian deaths in Leon County this year.

Murray: "It's not acceptable, not at all."

Iula Murray owns Iula's Beauty Hut located right near Magnolia Dr.

She tells me she's seen countless people walk on the grass to get by.

And although she says the project won't impact her directly, she's looking forward to seeing how it will improve the livelihood of her customers who do live on Magnolia.

Murray: "We do need the sidewalks, we do need the improvement over here on the Southside, so I am appreciative of the work that's being done."

Here's what you need to know if you live or drive near this area:

Pontiac Dr. to Diamond St. will remain closed during construction, only allowing local traffic to get by.

If you're in need of an alternate route to head East or West, take Orange Ave. or East Lafayette St. instead.

Construction for this phase is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

