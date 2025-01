TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Human remains have been discovered in Southeast Tallahassee.

Tallahassee police say the bones were found in the woods on Friday near the 1600 block of Wekewa Nene.

According to police, the investigation is open and active. The medical examiner is working on who the skeletal remains belong to and the cause of death.

It's unclear who found them and how long they were there.